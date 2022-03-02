ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $55.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($65.17) to €59.00 ($66.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.76.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.