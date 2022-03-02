Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEVA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NYSE AEVA opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $900.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

