Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.