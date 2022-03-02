AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Up 6.5%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.33 and last traded at $66.33. 2,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 198,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3,597.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,458 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 232,001 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

