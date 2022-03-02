Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) to post $525.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $535.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $496.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,471,000 after buying an additional 134,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 360,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,359,000 after acquiring an additional 64,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

