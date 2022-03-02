Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Adobe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.50. The company had a trading volume of 181,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.55. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

