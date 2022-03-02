Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) shares rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.55. Approximately 49,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,124,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.93.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,579,000 after buying an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

