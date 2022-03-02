Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.29 and last traded at $23.52. 101,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 76,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

Get Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 72,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 470,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,196 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.