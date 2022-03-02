Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

