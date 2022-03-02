Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Acme United stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Acme United alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acme United stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.