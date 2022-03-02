Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 5.6%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 29,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 678,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get Accolade alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.