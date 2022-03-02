Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.02.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. 625,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

