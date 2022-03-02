Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.21

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ASLI opened at GBX 104 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £392.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 52-week low of GBX 97.20 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.74). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.88) target price on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider John A. N. Heawood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,759.16).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

