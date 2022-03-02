Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,670. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

