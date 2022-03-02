AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Sells $2,223,900.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ABBV opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $150.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

