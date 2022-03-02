Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $118.17. 6,697,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.02. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

