AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AAON stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.18. 355,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $771,364 over the last ninety days. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AAON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,296,000 after purchasing an additional 163,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after buying an additional 314,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AAON by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AAON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AAON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

