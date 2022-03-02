Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00. Approximately 145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AALBF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aalberts in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aalberts in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aalberts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aalberts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

