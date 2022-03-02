$876.67 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will report sales of $876.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $833.46 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $784.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.80. 1,446,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.59. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after acquiring an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

