$86.95 Million in Sales Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) to announce $86.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $366.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $268,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $652,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

