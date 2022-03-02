$817.09 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) to post $817.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $867.42 million and the lowest is $790.00 million. Stantec reported sales of $674.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 60,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,892. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

