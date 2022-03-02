$736.40 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $736.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $698.20 million and the highest is $763.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $650.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of SITE traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,699. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,392,000 after buying an additional 180,928 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $324,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

