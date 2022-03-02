7,323 Shares in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNOB. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.29.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.