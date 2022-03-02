7,157 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

