$65.22 Million in Sales Expected for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.25 million and the lowest is $65.19 million. RCI Hospitality posted sales of $44.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $261.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.49 million to $263.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.93 million, with estimates ranging from $289.86 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

RICK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $600.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $94.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

