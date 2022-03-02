$61.03 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) to announce $61.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.82 million. Glaukos posted sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $270.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $270.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $306.89 million, with estimates ranging from $303.60 million to $310.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GKOS stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

