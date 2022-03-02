58,890 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after buying an additional 71,472 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 165,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITK opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $650.29 million, a P/E ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $140,075. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

