5,290 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Acquired by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,664,000. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.82. 28,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,598. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.