$526.00 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will announce $526.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $521.80 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $437.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,497,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after buying an additional 655,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

