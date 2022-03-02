$514.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) to report sales of $514.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $505.80 million to $521.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $515.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

