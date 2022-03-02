$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) to announce $5.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.33 during trading on Friday. 5,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 891.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 231,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 133,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

