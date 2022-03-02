4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Down 67.7% in February

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4D pharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of 4D pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

4D pharma stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. 4D pharma has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

