$492.93 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to report sales of $492.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.70 million to $622.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $252.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.83. 4,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

