$433.62 Million in Sales Expected for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) to post $433.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HUYA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.91 million to $440.76 million. HUYA posted sales of $458.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HUYA.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUYA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. HUYA has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 136.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 998,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 576,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 310.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 521,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at $3,799,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

