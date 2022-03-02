$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) to announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the lowest is $3.63 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $17.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $19.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $16.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. 693,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

