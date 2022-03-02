$4.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.46 and the highest is $4.41. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 471.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $15.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,088 shares of company stock worth $14,691,964 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

