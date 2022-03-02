3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDD. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

3D Systems stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $1,360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 515.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,713 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,992 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

