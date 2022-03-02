3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Issues Earnings Results

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,207,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $426,392,000 after buying an additional 583,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in 3D Systems by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,276 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,532 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,508 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

