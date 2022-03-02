$39.17 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) to report sales of $39.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $39.61 million. AXT reported sales of $31.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $163.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.88 million to $165.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $181.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush began coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AXT by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AXT by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AXT by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 161,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,017. AXT has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $306.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

About AXT (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.