360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 7,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,262,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $77,003,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 635.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 47,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

