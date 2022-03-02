360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 7,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,262,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.
QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63.
About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)
360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.
