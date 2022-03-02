$309.83 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will report $309.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.00 million and the highest is $310.79 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $303.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,258 shares of company stock worth $320,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -145.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.