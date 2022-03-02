$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Aramark by 4,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Aramark by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

