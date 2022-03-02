$3.40 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will report $3.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Several research firms have weighed in on APVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,729,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,261,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

