2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.92 million and the lowest is $11.81 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year sales of $55.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $69.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $138.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,978 shares of company stock worth $175,698 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 441,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,233. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

