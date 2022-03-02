2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.08 Million

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.92 million and the lowest is $11.81 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year sales of $55.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $69.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $138.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,978 shares of company stock worth $175,698 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 441,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,233. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21.

2seventy bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.