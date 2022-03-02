27,898 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. FMR LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

