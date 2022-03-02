27,613 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (SPXL)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.