27,613 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.