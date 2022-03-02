22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Issues Earnings Results

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XXII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

