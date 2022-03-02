$21.52 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.32 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $82.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. 506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 122.08%.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

