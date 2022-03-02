$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

NASDAQ STX opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.