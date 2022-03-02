1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ DIBS traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 51,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,524. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIBS shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 80,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

